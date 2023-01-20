Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.