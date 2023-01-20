Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,152 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,363,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 36,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

QUAL stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.28.

