Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MSGS opened at $177.83 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $186.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.15 and its 200-day moving average is $158.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 0.87.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.