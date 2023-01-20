Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,411 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 10.1% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 388,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 18.8% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 440,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 69,673 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 42.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 80,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.6% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MC opened at $44.88 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $233.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $467,024.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,810,417.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992. 7.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

