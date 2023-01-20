Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 227.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 135.7% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

