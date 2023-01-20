Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,092 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 90.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 34,499 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

