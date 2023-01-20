Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,402 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

BATRK opened at $34.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 0.89. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $35.39.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

