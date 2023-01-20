Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,146 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 72.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

First American Financial Stock Performance

FAF stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.87. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $78.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. First American Financial had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.