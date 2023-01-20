Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,973 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $185.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.