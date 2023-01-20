Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 109.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.20.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $327.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $390.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.66.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

