Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Target Price at $60.67

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $42.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $72.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

