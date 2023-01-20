Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $98.62

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Up 0.2 %

HUBG opened at $81.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.