Brokerages Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $98.62

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.62.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Hub Group Trading Up 0.2 %
HUBG opened at $81.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $89.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
