Brokerages Set MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target at $129.09

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.09.

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 3.4 %

MKSI stock opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.15 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.47%.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

