Brokerages Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price at $72.18

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.18.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Mondelez International Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.