Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $307.28

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $315.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $526.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

