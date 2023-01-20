Brokerages Set Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Price Target at $1,337.00

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,303.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank raised shares of Partners Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 990 to CHF 950 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $943.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $944.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $937.87. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $753.75 and a 52-week high of $1,497.50.

Partners Group Holding AG engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes investments made in private from non-publicly traded companies.

