Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $51.64

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SU opened at $33.12 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.