Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $43.56

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,962,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,449,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,932,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,143 shares of company stock worth $7,387,001. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sunrun Trading Down 10.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $25.45 on Friday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

