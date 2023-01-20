Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

NYSE:BRO opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

