Bruce Rogers Sells 1,778 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $54,460.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morphic Price Performance

NASDAQ MORF opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $47.66.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 75.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 1,253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.