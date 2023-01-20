Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $78.60.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

