Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Lip Bu Tan Sells 42,500 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total value of $6,582,000.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00.
- On Friday, October 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00.
Shares of CDNS stock opened at $171.95 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
