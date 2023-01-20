Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 92.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.