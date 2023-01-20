Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCO. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.50.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$34.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.74 billion and a PE ratio of 117.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.76. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$23.03 and a 12 month high of C$41.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$388.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$533,252.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$441,436.23.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.