Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,643 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Campbell Soup worth $61,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.4 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

