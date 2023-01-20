Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

