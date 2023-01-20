Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Upgraded at Barclays

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGEMY. HSBC cut Capgemini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capgemini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($250.00) to €200.00 ($217.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capgemini has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Capgemini Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE engages in the provision of cloud, data, artificial intelligence, connectivity, software, and digital engineering and platforms. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rest of Europe; North America; France; the United Kingdom and Ireland; and Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

