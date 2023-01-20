Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at CIBC

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cardinal Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a yield of 9.41%. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

