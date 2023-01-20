CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 754.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 622,016 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 40.0% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 422,341 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $5,300,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 654.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 282,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 244,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

CarGurus stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.52.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

