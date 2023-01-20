Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 514,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after buying an additional 472,926 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,993,000 after buying an additional 543,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carrier Global Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.87%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.