Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.63.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$8.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.83. The company has a market cap of C$872.15 million and a PE ratio of 6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.71 and a 12-month high of C$14.22.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Analysts expect that Cascades will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall purchased 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,126.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,329.72.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

