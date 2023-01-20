Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.19. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares in the company, valued at $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $106,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

