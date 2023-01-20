CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) PT Lowered to $9.80

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCCS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $198.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $938,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $938,896.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,545.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,682 shares of company stock worth $2,292,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $898,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 447,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.