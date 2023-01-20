CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $197.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.14. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

