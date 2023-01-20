Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cellectis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $139.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.95. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 470.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 133,587 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cellectis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cellectis by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

