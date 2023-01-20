Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Insider Selling

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $108.25 and last traded at $108.75. 11,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 940,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.68.

Specifically, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Celsius Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Celsius by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.