Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,753,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.22% of Central Garden & Pet worth $59,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 14.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 28.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CENTA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

