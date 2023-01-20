Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 12.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

CDAY opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,444,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,890. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDAY shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.