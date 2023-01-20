CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 23,081 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.19.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

