Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.
