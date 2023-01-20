Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) PT Raised to C$11.00 at Scotiabank

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.