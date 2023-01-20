Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $131.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 285,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,784,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after buying an additional 59,159 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.