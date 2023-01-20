Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 77.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $179.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.91. The firm has a market cap of $346.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

