CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Director Acquires $150,060.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) Director Perry Meyer bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHS Stock Performance

CHS stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. CHS Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 6.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

