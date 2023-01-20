CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Director Acquires $150,060.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) Director Perry Meyer bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,030. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CHS Stock Performance
CHS stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. CHS Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.
CHS Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 6.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
