CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Director Perry Meyer Purchases 6,000 Shares

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) Director Perry Meyer acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHSCO stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. CHS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

