Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.40.

NYSE:CHD opened at $80.55 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

