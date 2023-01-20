CIBC Boosts Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$5.00

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

ESVIF stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

