CIBC Trims Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Target Price to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.89.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE KEL opened at C$4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.70. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.47 and a twelve month high of C$8.32. The stock has a market cap of C$946.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.09.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$143.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson purchased 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$266,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,240,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,466,186.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.