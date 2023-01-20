Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Cintas worth $57,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after acquiring an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cintas by 64.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cintas by 726.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 100,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,370,000 after acquiring an additional 87,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $427.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

