Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $57.32 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

C opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Corsicana & Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

