Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $95.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on C. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.42.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

